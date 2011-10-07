TOKYO Oct 7 Takeda Pharmaceutical said
on Friday it would discontinue development of insomnia drug
ramelteon in Europe, after feedback on development requirements
from the region's regulatory body.
The drug, available as Rozerem in the United States and
Japan, was once seen as a promising source of income for the
Japanese firm, but sales never took off as expected because some
patients found its effects were not as strong or immediate as
desired.
Ramelteon works by targeting two melatonin receptors in the
brain to regulate the body's sleep cycle.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)