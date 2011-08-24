MUMBAI Aug 24 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , Japan's largest drugmaker, is in talks with Indian drugmakers Cipla and Lupin for buying pharmaceutical business of one of the companies, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

Takeda has held preliminary negotiations with Cipla, while talks with Lupin has progressed beyond the initial stage, the newspaper said citing people with direct knowledge of the development. It did not indicate any possible deal value.

A Takeda spokesman declined to comment on the report, while Cipla and Lupin could not immediately be reached by Reuters.

The report said a Cipla spokeswoman denied any talks to sell the company or any of its brands, while Lupin declined to comment.

The newspaper report said Takeda was interested in buying Lupin's domestic formulations business as well as research facility, but the founders of the Indian drugmaker were not willing to sell the research unit. (Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; additional reporting by James Topham in TOKYO and Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)