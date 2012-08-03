TOKYO Aug 3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday it has won exclusive rights to sell seven Johnson & Johnson nonprescription brands in Japan by December.

Takeda, which now sells Johnson & Johnson's nicorette chewing gum, said in a statement it will now also distribute products such as the cold medicine Aneton, pain suppressant Tylenol and Visine eye drops. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)