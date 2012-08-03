BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
TOKYO Aug 3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday it has won exclusive rights to sell seven Johnson & Johnson nonprescription brands in Japan by December.
Takeda, which now sells Johnson & Johnson's nicorette chewing gum, said in a statement it will now also distribute products such as the cold medicine Aneton, pain suppressant Tylenol and Visine eye drops. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* Signed share purchase agreement with financial institution in context of its share buyback program