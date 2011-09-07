LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's health costs watchdog NICE has decided to back Takeda's bone cancer drug Mepact after re-assessing the impact of a discount on the medicine for patients in the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) had said last October that although evidence showed that Mepact, known generically as mifamurtide, could be more effective combined with chemotherapy than chemotherapy alone, there was uncertainty about its cost-benefit balance.

Takeda had proposed a price reduction scheme under which it would make the drug available free to the NHS for the first seven doses, but NICE was at first unconvinced.

But in a re-appraisal issued on Wednesday, NICE said a new evaluation on how discounting should be applied meant the drug's cost-benefit profile had improved.

"This clarification, along with a revised patient-access scheme, means that the extra cost per unit of health gained that the NHS will be asked to pay for mifamurtide is now lower than previously determined, but still above the normal range," Andrew Dillon, NICE's chief executive, said in a statement.

"After further careful consideration ... the committee was able to recommend mifamurtide for osteosarcoma."

Although rare, osteosarcoma is the most common form of bone cancer. Around 150 new cases are diagnosed each year in the UK, and the average age of an osteosarcoma patient is 15, though children as young as two have been diagnosed with it.

Tumours can grow anywhere in the skeleton, but the most common places are in the legs or upper arm.

Treatment for osteosarcoma involves chemotherapy first to shrink the tumour, then surgery to remove the part of the bone or limb affected, followed by further chemotherapy after surgery to destroy any remaining cancer cells. Mepact has a marketing authorisation for use after surgery, in combination with post-operative chemotherapy drugs.

The revised decision was welcomed by doctors and patient groups. Bruce Morland, a consultant paediatric oncologist at Birmingham Children's Hospital, described it as "a real triumph for clinicians and patients alike", while Roger Paul of the Bone Cancer Research Trust said it would give "further hope to the patients and their parents as they battle with this terrible disease". (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Will Waterman)