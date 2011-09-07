(Adds detail on draft guidance, consultation deadline)
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's health costs watchdog
NICE has decided to back Japanese group Takeda's bone
cancer drug Mepact after re-assessing the impact of a discount
on the medicine for patients in the state-funded National Health
Service (NHS).
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) had said in October that while there was evidence Mepact,
known generically as mifamurtide, could be more effective when
combined with chemotherapy than chemotherapy alone, there was
uncertainty about its cost-benefit balance.
Takeda proposed a price reduction scheme under which it
would make the drug available free to the NHS for the first
seven doses, but NICE was at first unconvinced.
In a re-appraisal issued on Wednesday, NICE said a new
evaluation on how discounting should be applied meant the drug's
cost-benefit profile had improved.
"This clarification, along with a revised patient-access
scheme, means that the extra cost per unit of health gained that
the NHS will be asked to pay for mifamurtide is now lower than
previously determined, but still above the normal range," Andrew
Dillon, NICE's chief executive, said.
"After further careful consideration ... the committee was
able to recommend mifamurtide for osteosarcoma."
NICE said this was draft guidance, and consultees and
commentators have until Sept. 21 to appeal it.
Although rare, osteosarcoma is the most common form of bone
cancer with around 150 new cases diagnosed each year in Britain.
The average age of an osteosarcoma patient is 15, with children
as young as two having been diagnosed with it.
Tumours can grow anywhere in the skeleton, with the most
common places being the legs or upper arm.
Treatment for osteosarcoma involves chemotherapy first to
shrink the tumour, then surgery to remove the part of the bone
or limb affected, followed by further chemotherapy after surgery
to destroy any remaining cancer cells.
Mepact has a marketing authorisation for use after surgery,
in combination with post-operative chemotherapy drugs.
Bruce Morland, a consultant paediatric oncologist at
Birmingham Children's Hospital, said NICE's decision was "a real
triumph for clinicians and patients alike", while Roger Paul of
the Bone Cancer Research Trust said it would give "further hope
to the patients and their parents as they battle with this
terrible disease".
