TOKYO, June 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
, Japan's biggest drugmaker, said on Monday it will stop
distributing 13 Pfizer Inc drugs it now sells in Japan
at the end of this year and Pfizer itself will begin selling
them from 2013.
The 13 drugs include antibiotic Minomycin, anticancer agents
Torisel and Mylotarg, and depression treatment Amoxan. The list
did not include Viagra.
Takeda said it will continue to distribute Prevenar, a
pneumococcus vaccine for children, and the haemophilia B drug
BeneFIX. It also said it and Pfizer will continue to work
together on the arthritis drug Enbrel.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)