TOKYO, March 31 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd said on Monday the European Commission had given them marketing authorisation for Latuda, a once-a-day oral treatment for schizophrenia in adults.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, will market Latuda in the UK, and Takeda subsidiaries will market the drug across Europe, they said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by John Mair)