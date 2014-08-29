UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 28 Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly & Co lost a bid to overthrow a combined $9 billion punitive-damage award by a U.S. jury for hiding cancer risks associated with their Actos diabetes drug, according to a court ruling.
"Plaintiffs have pointed to sufficient evidence from which the jury could have concluded that the 'information' about bladder cancer contained in Actos labels did not adequately warn of the increased risk of cancer," said U.S. District Judge Rebecca Doherty of the Western District of Louisiana on Wednesday.
Punitive damages are meant to discourage companies from bad conduct. Compensatory damages are meant to pay victims for their actual losses.
Takeda had decided to contest the award in April and legal experts had said at that time that it was unlikely that such a large award would stand after challenges in court by both companies.
Actos, an oral Type 2 diabetes medication that regulates blood sugar levels, has been on the market since 1999. It is currently banned in Germany and France.
Neither Takeda nor Eli Lilly were immediately available for comment outside normal business hours. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue, and the company said it sees increasing demand for its products.