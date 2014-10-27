NEW YORK Oct 27 A U.S. judge on Monday slashed
a $9 billion punitive damage award against Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co and Eli Lilly & Co over their Actos diabetes
drug to $36.8 million, according to a court filing.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Doherty in Louisiana court
granted a motion from the drugmakers to reduce the $9 billion in
combined punitive damages they were hit with earlier this year.
The verdict, which also included $1.475 million in compensatory
damages, came in the first federal trial among more than 2,900
lawsuits accusing them of failing to warn users that Actos could
raise users' risk for bladder cancer.
