TOKYO, March 4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it was promoting President and Chief Operating Officer Christophe Weber to the role of chief executive officer effective April 1, replacing Yasuchika Hasegawa.

Hasegawa will remain chairman of the board, while the position of COO will no longer exist, the Japanese drugmaker said in a statement.

Weber joined Takeda last year. Hasegawa had been planning for the Frenchman to succeed him this year, to make the company more global.

"Since he became COO of the company last April, I have been supporting Christophe and at the same time carefully observing his performance as a CEO successor. I have concluded that he is ready to assume Takeda's CEO role," Hasegawa said in the statement. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)