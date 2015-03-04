TOKYO, March 4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
said on Wednesday that it was promoting President and
Chief Operating Officer Christophe Weber to the role of chief
executive officer effective April 1, replacing Yasuchika
Hasegawa.
Hasegawa will remain chairman of the board, while the
position of COO will no longer exist, the Japanese drugmaker
said in a statement.
Weber joined Takeda last year. Hasegawa had been planning
for the Frenchman to succeed him this year, to make the company
more global.
"Since he became COO of the company last April, I have been
supporting Christophe and at the same time carefully observing
his performance as a CEO successor. I have concluded that he is
ready to assume Takeda's CEO role," Hasegawa said in the
statement.
