April 28 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
and its Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc unit said on Tuesday
they reached a $2.4 billion agreement to settle the majority of
claims involving the diabetes drug Actos.
Takeda said it will take a $2.7 billion charge against
earnings to cover the settlement costs in the 2014 fiscal fourth
quarter ended March 31. The charge will also cover costs
associated with defending remaining cases and related
litigation.
Takeda, which was accused of failing to warn users that
Actos could raise the risk for bladder cancer, said it believes
the claims made in the litigation are without merit and said it
does not admit liability.
The company said the settlement will become effective if 95
percent of current litigants and claimants opt into the
settlement. (bit.ly/1GtWzng)
Takeda will then pay $2.37 billion into a settlement fund.
The sum will rise to $2.4 billion if 97 percent or more of
current litigants and claimants opt to participate in
settlement, the company said.
Current litigants and claimants who meet prescribed criteria
would receive payouts from the fund.
Actos, an oral medication used to regulate blood sugar
levels in patients with type-2 diabetes, has been on the market
since 1999.
The company said it now expects an operating loss for the
fiscal year ended in March of 145 billion yen compared with its
earlier forecast for a profit of 65 billion yen.
Takeda said Actos continues to be available in the United
States, Japan and other countries and the settlement will not
affect its ability to pay dividends.
A U.S. judge in October had slashed a $9 billion punitive
damages award to $36.8 million against Takeda and Eli Lilly & Co
over Actos.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)