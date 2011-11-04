TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's top drugmaker Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co posted a 4.8 percent fall in
first-half operating profit as currency losses and worries over
a call for new warnings on its top-selling diabetes pill Actos
offset higher revenue from treatments recently launched at home.
The company, which ranks ahead of Astellas Pharma ,
Otsuka Holdings Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co in
terms of market value in Japan, booked an April-September
operating profit of 211 billion yen ($2.7 billion).
Like many other Japanese companies, Takeda's profits are
dented by a strong yen, while a request by European authorities
to add warnings of possible link to bladder cancer to Actos
pills weighed on the drug's sales.
Takeda, nearly 30 percent owned by foreign investors, cut
its operating-profit forecast for the business year to end-March
2012 to 270 billion yen from its initial estimate of 390 billion
yen.
That compares with the average estimate of 388.1 billion yen
from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The market is looking for details on Swiss drugmaker
Nycomed's contribution to the company's forecasts. Takeda bought
Nycomed for $13.7 billion earlier this year.
Shares of Takeda have fallen about 13 percent since the
start of the calendar year, compared with a more 14 percent drop
in the benchmark Nikkei average .
($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)