Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional payments based on future performance.
Takeda said it aims to complete the deal within 60 days. It said the acquisition of URL Pharma, whose leading product is used to treat gout, will contribute significantly to its earnings. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."