TOKYO, April 11 Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional payments based on future performance.

Takeda said it aims to complete the deal within 60 days. It said the acquisition of URL Pharma, whose leading product is used to treat gout, will contribute significantly to its earnings. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)