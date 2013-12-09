GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
Dec 9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * FDA advisory panel votes 12-9 that available data for Takeda Pharmaceutical
co's vedolizumab support its efficacy for Crohn's disease induction
therapy * FDA advisory panel votes 19-1 that data for Takeda's vedolizumab
support its efficacy for crohn's disease maintenance therapy * FDA panel votes 21-0 that Takeda has sufficiently characterized risk of PML
with vedolizumab to suport crohn's disease approval * FDA panel votes 19-1 that if Takeda's vedolizumab is approved for Crohn's
disease use of concomitant immunosuppressants should not be limited in
duration * FDA panel votes 21-0 that benefits of Takeda's vedolizumab outweigh risks,
support approval for ulcerative colitis in patients not helped by prior
therapies * FDA panel votes 20-1 that benefits of Takeda's vedolizumab outweigh risks,
support approval for Crohn's disease in patients not helped by prior
therapies
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has struck a deal with the three co-founders of Yingde Gases to buy their stake in the firm for $616 million, the latest twist in a months-long battle for control one of China's largest industrial gases company.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply.