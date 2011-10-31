TOKYO Oct 31 Failed Japanese lender Takefuji said on Monday its debt holders approved a court-led rehabilitation plan, overcoming opposition from a group of overseas creditors who had sought liquidation of the company in hopes of achieving higher repayment rates.

Approval had been expected for the restructuring plan proposed by Takefuji, which filed for bankruptcy in September 2010, although the conflict with foreign creditors had attracted attention in Japan where such disagreements are rare.

The plan, approved by a local court in July, aims to repay more than 20 percent of the consumer lender's total debt of 1.5 trillion yen ($19.8 billion), with help from Korea's A&P Financial which is due to take ownership of Takefuji.

Takefuji said in a statement it would make its first debt repayments in December. It said in July it would make an initial debt repayment of 50 billion yen, equivalent to 3.3 percent of the total amount it owes.

The portion to be repaid will rise to more than 20 percent if the lender receives favourable court rulings on a 200 billion yen refund for corporate tax overpayments and the return of 13 billion yen in excess dividend payments to its founding family. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)