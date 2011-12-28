BRIEF-Hibernia says in talks with "number of parties" over potential lettings
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's J Trust Co Ltd has been chosen as the new sponsor for bankrupt consumer lender Takefuji, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo)
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
ZURICH, Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.