LONDON, Sept 19 Tighter takeover rules that came into effect in Britain on Monday have forced deadlines on a slew of would-be bidders for mostly small-cap companies.

The Takeover Panel brought in the rules - which tip the balance of power back in favour of acquisition targets - after the outcry over Kraft's purchase of Cadbury in 2010.

New rules include a 28-day deadline to "put up or shut up" - to make an offer or walk away - to prevent target companies enduring months under siege.

Ongoing bid talks that must now reach a conclusion by Oct. 17 include bookmaker Ladbrokes' interest in smaller rival Sportingbet .

In the same sector, William Hill has a month to snap up small Gibraltar betting operator Probability , with the talks confirmed by Probability on Monday after stories in the weekend press.

The clock is now ticking on the long-running saga between hotel operator MWB and office space supplier MWB Business Exchange , while banking software firm Parseq used Monday's statement to announce further details of the approach made by its chief executive at 7.5 pence per share.

Other small deals with the Oct. 17 deadline include potential bids for financial services firm Merchant Securities , Purple Ronnie brand owner Coolabi and insurance broker THB Group .

