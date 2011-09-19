* Takeover Panel changes take effect Sept. 19
* New rules aim to protect British companies from "virtual
bids"
* Mystery bidders will be outed
* Deal protection measures like break fees will be abolished
(Adds more detail)
LONDON, Sept 19 British companies could become
harder targets after the country adopted new takeover rules on
Monday, just as the economic uncertainty of the last few weeks
threatens to reverse last year's rebound in dealmaking activity.
London's takeover panel revised the country's merger regime
after an outcry over Kraft's purchase of Cadbury in
2010, which was also questioned by business leaders and
politicians.
Target companies will have to reveal the identity of any
suitor if they say they are in talks, or if those talks are
leaked in the press.
Would-be acquirers will have just 28 days after that to make
a formal offer, including details on financing. Break fees,
which penalize any party that walks away from a deal, will be
banned.
"I am concerned about the change to the put-up-and-shut-up
rules and the new requirement to disclose the identity of
unnamed bidders at the outset. This may put some bidders off,"
said Tom Willett, chairman of corporate finance for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa at RBS.
Willett said that bidders may need longer than four weeks to
structure acquisition financing and obtain the necessary
approvals from lenders, particularly if the deal is complicated.
According to figures from Thomson Reuters, deals involving a
British target or acquirer are already slowing down. With the
third quarter soon concluding, activity stands at $88.5 billion,
compared to $130 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Under the existing rules, bidders could remain anonymous
even when talks became public and there was no deadline for a
formal bid unless the target asked for one to be imposed.
That meant that some companies could endure weeks or even
months of uncertainty.
Mark Preston, head of UK advisory at RBC Capital Markets,
said the changes recalled legislation that was in place about
six years ago, before break-fees were imported from the United
States.
"The new rules will put an end to half a decade of bad
habits and abuses in negotiating tactics," he said.
"The hope is it will restore the soundness and
confidentiality that should prevail in business negotiations
between responsible adults."
Preston was referring to how the new rules will discourage
companies from leaking details of potential merger talks to
effect the eventual price of a deal.
The new rules will have a heavier impact on hedge funds.
"It's not great news for the event-driven community as it
will affect hostile takeovers quite significantly. But it's not
horrible because in the end the final version is not as
stringent as what politicians first proposed," said a UK-based
hedge fund manager.
He added that the 28 day deadline could deter international
buyers, especially in the United States and Canada, who are not
used to such a short time frame.
The new rules have forced deadlines on a slew of would-be
bidders for mostly small-cap companies.
Ongoing bid talks that must now reach a conclusion by Oct.
17 include bookmaker Ladbrokes' interest in smaller
rival Sportingbet .
In the same sector, William Hill has a month to snap
up small Gibraltar betting operator Probability , with
the talks confirmed by Probability on Monday after stories in
the weekend press.
The clock is now ticking on the long-running saga between
hotel operator MWB and office space supplier MWB
Business Exchange , while banking software firm Parseq
used Monday's statement to announce further details of
the approach made by its chief executive at 7.5 pence per share.
