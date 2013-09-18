SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc racked up $800 million in first-day sales of Grand Theft Auto V, the fifth installment of the lucrative franchise that went on sale across the globe on Tuesday.

The sales figure marked a first-day record for the Grand Theft Auto series, in which players freely roam - mainly via automobiles - a make-believe gameworld based on real locations such as Los Angeles. Shares in Take-Two climbed 3 percent to $17.50 in the afternoon.