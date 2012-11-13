BRIEF-Xcel Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.9 pct to $0.36/share
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects stock price in 3rd paragrpah; corrects last paragraph to add dropped words so reads "because he believes the company")
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to 12.9 percent from 11.69 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
This is the fourth time since Nov. 5 that Icahn has scooped up stock in Take-Two, known for its Grand Theft Auto game.
Shares of the company were flat at $ 1 1. 47 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Take-Two has long been considered a potential acquisition target - Electronic Arts Inc made moves to buy it in 2008.
Icahn reported a 9.99 percent stake in Greenbrier Cos, fuelling talk he may renew a failed 2008 bid for the railcar maker and pushing its shares up 20 percent on Tuesday.
Moreover, Icahn recently took a 10 percent stake in Netflix Inc because he believes the company is undervalued and an attractive acquisition target. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay) ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha