Nov 8 Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O)
posted a loss and said its revenue fell by half in its fiscal
second quarter as the video game publisher did not release any
major games in that period.
Take-Two, which publishes the hit crime game "Grand Theft
Auto," said its net loss was $47.3 million, or 57 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $3.3 million, or 4 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Taking into account revenue from online games, the company
said its net loss was $39.4 million, or 47 cents per share,
compared with net income of $18.4 million, or 20 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 56 percent to $107.03 million, which was
better than the $82.76 million average estimate of analysts
polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares closed 9 cents higher at $15.66 on Nasdaq.
