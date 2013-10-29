UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects fourth paragraph to read "On a non-GAAP basis, net income was" instead of "Its net income was...")
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Take-Two Interactive Software posted a 341 percent rise in revenue in its latest quarter, driven by the record-breaking success of its "Grand Theft Auto V" and and beat Wall Street expectations.
Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said net revenue was $1.27 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to $288 million a year ago.
That beat the $954 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $325.6 million, or $2.49 per share, up from $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast net income of $1.71 per share, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources