SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Take-Two Interactive Software posted a 341 percent rise in revenue in its latest quarter, driven by the record-breaking success of its "Grand Theft Auto V" and and beat Wall Street expectations.

Take-Two, which also publishes "BioShock Infinite," said net revenue was $1.27 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to $288 million a year ago.

That beat the $954 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its net income was $325.6 million, or $2.49 per share, compared with a net income of $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Net income also beat the Street's view of $1.71 per share, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)