SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Take-Two Interactive
Software on Wednesday posted better-than-expected
revenue in its fiscal second quarter as the video game
publisher's "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K14" titles continued
to see robust sales.
Take-Two, which also publishes "Borderlands 2," said non-GAAP
net revenue fell to $135.4 million in the quarter ended Sept.
30, from $1.27 billion a year ago, when the company saw record
sales from the launch of "Grand Theft Auto V." That surpassed
the $111 million average estimate of analysts polled by
Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)