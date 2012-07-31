SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Take-Two Interactive
Software posted a net loss and 32 percent drop in
revenue in its fiscal first quarter, due to weak sales of its
new title "Max Payne 3."
Take-Two, which publishes the hit "Grand Theft Auto"
franchise, said net revenue came to $226.1 million in the
quarter ended June 30, compared with $334.4 million a year
earlier. That lagged the $254.2 million average estimate of
analysts, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net loss of $110.8 million, or $1.30
a share, versus a loss of $8.6 million, or 11 cents a share, a
year earlier.
