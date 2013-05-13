* Non-GAAP revenue, net income beats Street
* Stock up about 5 percent
* FY 2014 earnings forecast in line with analysts' estimates
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 Take-Two Interactive
Software Inc reported better-than-expected revenue and
earnings in the fourth quarter driven by strong sales of
"Borderlands 2," and assured investors that its flagship "Grand
Theft Auto V" title was on track for the holidays.
Take-Two Interactive stock rose about 5 percent to $17.19 in
after-hours trading after closing at $16.39 on Nasdaq.
For the three months ended March 31, net revenue rose to
$299.5 million from $148.1 million in the year-ago period.
The games maker forecast non-GAAP revenue for the fiscal
year 2014 to end-March to be in the range of $1.75 billion to
$1.85 billion and earnings of $2.05 to $2.30 per share. This was
in line with the average estimates of Wall Street analysts who
expect $1.78 billion in revenue and earnings of $2.26, according
to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company delayed the release of its much-anticipated new
title from its "Grand Theft Auto franchise to September from its
previous spring release window. In January, it said "Grand Theft
Auto V" will be released on Sept. 17 for the Xbox 360 and
PlayStation3 consoles.
"We have a meaningful expectation on that title and that has
a significant influence on the year," Strauss Zellnick, Chairman
and CEO said in an interview.
Non-GAAP net revenue, adjusted for deferred revenue and
other items, more than doubled to $303.1 million from $148.1
million over the same period. That beat the $280.1 million
average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-GAAP income was 38 cents per share, exceeding Wall
Street's view of 23 cents.
Fourth-quarter sales were driven primarily by "Borderlands
2," "BioShock Infinite" and "NBA 2K13," Zellnick said.