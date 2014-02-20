FRANKFURT Feb 20 Takkt AG : * Says solid operating key figures in a difficult financial year * Says EBITDA margin at 12.9 (2012: 14.2) percent * Says earnings per share at EUR 0.80 * Says was able to increase consolidated turnover in the reporting currency by

1.3 percent to EUR 952.5 million * Says to propose a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share * Says early indicators point to recovery in 2014 * Takkt group says Q4 profit before tax 7.8 million EUR