BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Takkt AG : * Says solid operating key figures in a difficult financial year * Says EBITDA margin at 12.9 (2012: 14.2) percent * Says earnings per share at EUR 0.80 * Says was able to increase consolidated turnover in the reporting currency by
1.3 percent to EUR 952.5 million * Says to propose a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share * Says early indicators point to recovery in 2014 * Takkt group says Q4 profit before tax 7.8 million EUR
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.