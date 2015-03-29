CAIRO, March 29 Egyptian property developer Talaat Mostafa's shareholders approved a dividend on 2014 earnings of 0.145 Egyptian pounds ($0.02) per share, to be distributed in two instalments, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Talaat Mostafa posted a 2014 net profit of 681.8 million Egyptian pounds, up from 585.185 million the previous year.

The first dividend instalment is expected no later than May 15, with the second following no later than July 15, it said.

($1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; editing by Susan Thomas)