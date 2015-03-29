CAIRO, March 29 Egyptian property developer
Talaat Mostafa's shareholders approved a dividend on 2014
earnings of 0.145 Egyptian pounds ($0.02) per share, to be
distributed in two instalments, the company said in a statement
on Sunday.
Talaat Mostafa posted a 2014 net profit of 681.8 million
Egyptian pounds, up from 585.185 million the previous year.
The first dividend instalment is expected no later than May
15, with the second following no later than July 15, it said.
($1 = 7.63 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; editing by
Susan Thomas)