BRIEF-Cover-More updates on Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Ltd's offer
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
CAIRO Nov 14 Talaat Moustafa Group , Egypt's biggest listed property developer, posted a 28 percent drop in nine-month sales to 2.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($351 million), the company said in a statement on Monday.
The firm made 2.9 billion Egyptian pounds in sales for the same period last year. (Reporting by Marwa Awad)
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)
PARIS, Feb 7 BNP Paribas set out plans on Tuesday to deliver an increased dividend payout and an improved return on equity by 2020, hoping that headwinds it faces, such as low interest rates and regulatory pressures, would ease by then.