Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
CAIRO, March 7 Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group said its full-year net profit fell 39 percent last year when the real estate industry was thrown into turmoil by a popular uprising and disputes over land ownership.
The decline was narrower than a 44 percent drop in first-half earnings. TMG reported full-year profit of 577.5 million Egyptian pounds ($95.72 million), down from 940 million in 2010.
Total sales for projects were around 3 billion pounds, down from 4 billion a year earlier. Revenues - including money received once clients take ownership of properties - slipped to 5.1 billion from 5.34 billion, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.0335 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Tom Pfeiffer)
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.