CAIRO Aug 6 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa said its net profit for the first six months fell 4.9 percent to 312.8 million Egyptian pounds.

Profit for the first half of 2012 was 328.8 million pounds.

Revenue rose to 2.42 billion pounds from 2.39 billion pounds, the company said in a statement released to the stock exchange.

