FRANKFURT, April 17 German insurer Talanx
is not under pressure to make acquisitions and can
meet its goal of achieving 10 percent premium growth in the
medium term without them.
"We talk maybe about bolt-on (acquisitions but) nothing for
the time being is visible," Talanx board member Torsten Leue
told analysts convened for its capital market day, monitored
over the Internet.
"With organic growth, we can fulfil our commitment," he
said, adding that the company was focused on consolidation
following acquisitions in Poland.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)