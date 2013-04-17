FRANKFURT, April 17 German insurer Talanx is not under pressure to make acquisitions and can meet its goal of achieving 10 percent premium growth in the medium term without them.

"We talk maybe about bolt-on (acquisitions but) nothing for the time being is visible," Talanx board member Torsten Leue told analysts convened for its capital market day, monitored over the Internet.

"With organic growth, we can fulfil our commitment," he said, adding that the company was focused on consolidation following acquisitions in Poland. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)