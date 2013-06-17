BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire stores in Montreal and Kamloops
* Entered into a purchase agreement to acquire one store in Montreal for $15 million
FRANKFURT, June 17 German insurer Talanx on Monday said it saw its net share of damage claims for flooding in central Europe at less than 250 million euros ($333.50 million), including claims facing its Hannover Re unit.
Major damage claims so far this year are within the notional budget that Talanx has set as a long-term average, the insurer said, adding that is would publish detailed figures along with its second-quarter results on Aug. 14. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
SANTIAGO, March 10 The four nations of the Pacific Alliance, one of Latin America's major trade blocs, agreed on Friday to deepen financial integration in the lead-up to a regional conference in Chile designed to counter creeping global protectionism.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.