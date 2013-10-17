FRANKFURT Oct 17 German insurer Talanx on Thursday said it expected powerful hailstorms that struck Germany in July would cost it around 130 million euros ($175 million) before tax.

The amount includes 64 million euros in damage claims expected at Talanx's reinsurance unit, Hannover Re, Talanx said.

Hannover earlier on Thursday said it had suffered a "disproportionately low" share of an estimated 2.5 billion euros in insured market losses from the event. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)