BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments raises 1 bln rand via placing
* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and total voting rights
FRANKFURT Oct 17 German insurer Talanx on Thursday said it expected powerful hailstorms that struck Germany in July would cost it around 130 million euros ($175 million) before tax.
The amount includes 64 million euros in damage claims expected at Talanx's reinsurance unit, Hannover Re, Talanx said.
Hannover earlier on Thursday said it had suffered a "disproportionately low" share of an estimated 2.5 billion euros in insured market losses from the event. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and total voting rights
LONDON, March 1 Investment firm Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL) has launched a legal challenge to the British government's choice of preferred bidder for a stake in its green energy bank, it said on Wednesday.
* Goodco has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, 2017CB in aggregate principal amount of HK$16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: