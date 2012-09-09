FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German insurer Talanx , which is preparing to float its shares very shortly, aims to pay shareholders between 35 and 45 percent of this year's net profits as a dividend, Chief Executive Herbert Haas told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"Shareholders will receive a dividend for the full year even though the IPO (initial public share offer) is only later in the year," Haas told the paper.

Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third-biggest reinsurer, Hannover Re, is planning to run the offer this autumn, the company said earlier this month, with the size of the offer expected to be in the region of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Only a large natural catastrophe such as a large earthquake like the one in Japan in 2011, can put plans for the listing at risk, Haas told the paper.

Talanx, which is owned by HDI V.a.G., will likely stick to a payout ratio of about 40 percent, and post a net profit of around 600 million euros for 2012, and 730 million euros in 2013, according to a study seen by Reuters from one of the banks preparing the IPO.

Profit growth will be driven by overseas expansion, which received a boost through the acquisition of Polish insurer TU Europa.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to invest in organic growth in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Latin America, Haas told German weekly Euro am Sonntag in a separate interview.

Smaller bolt-on acquisitions are possible in Brazil and Mexico, Haas told Euro am Sonntag.

Talanx reported net income after minorities jumped by two-thirds to 354 million euros in the first half as gross written premiums rose 9 to 13.6 billion euros.

As part of the IPO process, Japanese partner Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance MEIJY.UL will convert a 300 million-euro subordinated bond held since November 2010 into equity, taking the total deal size to around 1 billion euros - around 20 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)