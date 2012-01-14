FRANKFURT Jan 14 German insurer Talanx has three preconditions before it will seek an initial public share offering, Chief Financial Officer Immo Querner told German paper Boersenzeitung.

The market environment has to be receptive for insurance shares, Querner told the paper.

The company also needs to adjust its information technology and accounting capacity to enable quarterly earnings reports.

Finally, Talanx needs to have an idea "where to invest the proceeds", Querner said, adding that the company was on the lookout for acquisition targets as well as focussed on organic growth.

As far as acquisitions are concerned, Talanx wants to ensure that the price difference between the cost of buying a new business and what it can raise from selling new shares is not disproportionate, Querner told the paper.

Querner added that not all acquisitions depend on whether or not the company seeks a listing.

A listing would also allow Japan's Meiji Yatsuda Life to convert a 300 million euro convertible bond into Talanx shares, Querner said.

Talanx and Meiji Yatsuda Life have a long-term strategic bancassurance cooperation with the Getin Holing Group in Poland and selected Central and Eastern European countries.

In December Talanx and Meiji Yasuda Life announced a joint bid for Poland's TU Europa, the insurance arm of Getin Holding.

Asked whether 2011 was the worst year for natural disasters, Querner said, "from today's point of view probably not".

He said the situation in Thailand remained unclear following the floods there last year.

Asked whether Talanx would achieve a combined ratio of 102 percent for the full year, as it had in the first nine months of the year, Querner said he could not comment until the company publishes earnings on March 22.

The combined ratio measures earnings from underwriting against the payouts from claims. A ratio above 100 percent means a company is paying out more money in claims than it is receiving in premiums.

Talanx has appointed investment bank Rothschild to advise the insurer about an IPO, Querner said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Jane Baird)