FRANKFURT, March 21 Germany's third-largest insurance group Talanx has a dded t wo b anks to the team organising it s planned flotation, a source familiar with the planning said, in a move which pointed to accelerated preparations for a listing.

Citigroup and JP Morgan will help prepare the initial public share offering, the source told Reuters on Wednesday, but no decision had been made on the size of stake to be listed.

Reports in various media have cited mainly financial sources as saying the insurer could be preparing to float a stake worth from 750 million euros ($992 million) to 1.5 billion euros.

Talanx picked Rothschild as main advisor last year while Deutsche Bank was nominated to lead the banking consortium, according to sources.

The banks and Talanx declined to comment on Wednesday.

The company, which has mulled an initial public offering for more than a decade, has been gearing up for the move more actively over the last year but has kept quiet about timing.

A listing, which bankers have said could take place as early as the second quarter, would allow Talanx to take advantage of a market that has become increasingly receptive as debt crisis fears fade and investor risk appetite grows.

This week, the successful IPOs of Dutch cable company Ziggo and Swiss group DKSH ended an eight-month hiatus of big European listings in Europe.

Capital markets bankers say that after these "ice breakers" numerous further listings may follow as UK- and US-based investors refocus their interest on new listings.

A market receptive to insurance shares is a key precondition for Talanx to give a green light to an IPO, Talanx Chief Financial Officer Immo Querner said in January.

Talanx subsidiary Hannover Re last week refrained from giving a profit outlook for 2012, citing the possible initial public offering of its majority shareholder.

Hanover-based Talanx has also said in the past that it would seek to finance an acquisition with a listing.

In January, the insurer said it was buying KBC's Polish insurance unit Warta for 770 million euros.

A listing would also allow Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to convert a 300 million euro convertible bond into Talanx shares.

Talanx and Meiji Yasuda Life have a long-term strategic bancassurance cooperation with the Getin Holding Group in Poland and selected Central and Eastern European countries.

In December, Talanx and Meiji Yasuda Life announced a joint bid for Poland's TU Europa, the insurance arm of Getin Holding.

Meiji Yasuda will also take over a 30 percent stake in Warta after the sale to Talanx is completed. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gould, Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)