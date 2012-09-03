FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's third largest insurer Talanx aims to issue newly created shares to investors as part of an initial public offering of stock on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the autumn of this year.

"Market conditions have improved and Talanx is optimally prepared. If the overall situation remains stable, we want to go public in autumn," said Chief Executive Herbert K. Haas in a statement.

Sources familiar with the deal had told Reuters in May that Talanx planned to sell a stake of around 25-30 percent worth about 1 billion euros.

A listing could give a boost to Germany's dormant IPO market. Both chemical company Evonik and Rheinmetall's auto parts business were forced to shelve their high-profile floatations of late.

Talanx, which specialises in serving corporate clients, said on Monday it plans to only offer shares created as part of a capital increase and expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance growth and strengthen its balance sheet.

Although it wants to expand primarily through organic growth, Talanx said it will look at acquiring targets in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe.

It recently bought two Polish insurers TU Europa and TUiR Warta as part of its plan to generate half of its gross written premiums in primary insurance outside of Germany.

Talanx, which also owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third-biggest reinsurer, Hannover Re, reported net income after minorities jumped by two-thirds to 354 million euros in the first half as gross written premiums rose 9 to 13.6 billion euros.

As part of the autumn listing, Japanese strategic partner Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance will convert at the IPO issue price a 300 million euro subordinated bond held since November 2010 into equity, according to Talanx.

The insurer's 100 percent shareholder, HDI V.a.G., plans to remain majority owner for the long-term, added Talanx.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan will serve as Joint Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners, while Rothschild will advise Talanx on the IPO.