FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's third largest insurer Talanx aims to issue newly created shares to investors as part of an initial public offering of stock on the Frankfurt stock exchange in autumn of this year, the company said on Monday.

"Market conditions have improved and Talanx is optimally prepared. If the overall situation remains stable, we want to go public in autumn," said Chief Executive Herbert K. Haas in a statement. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)