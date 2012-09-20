FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German insurer Talanx has revived plans for an initial public offering, after cancelling the plans just last week when investors appeared to undervalue the company, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

"The IPO plan is going ahead," one of the sources said, although it is likely that the total volume in the second attept at a flotation would be lower that the 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) originally envisaged.

Japanese life insurer Meiji Yasuda is expected to convert a 300 million euro subordinated bond into equity as part of the IPO volume.

Talanx declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)