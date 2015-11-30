BRIEF-Soho China says FY net profit attributable RMB910 million
* FY turnover of approximately RMB1,577 million, representing an increase of approximately 58 percent year over year
FRANKFURT Nov 30 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it agreed to buy Italian life insurer CBA Vita SpA, its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd as well as the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA.
Talanx, Germany's third-biggest insurer, said the purchase price was in the mid-double-digit-million-euro range plus a performance-linked component. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
SHANGHAI, March 23 China Development Bank (CDB) said on Thursday it has agreed to provide China's transport ministry with at least 2 trillion yuan ($290.38 billion) of financing support to aid the building of roads, bridges and tourism infrastructure through to 2020.