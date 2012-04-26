FRANKFURT, April 26 German insurer Talanx plans to save 245 million euros ($323 million) annually by trimming jobs in a reorganisation of retail operations in its home market, it said on Thursday.

Germany's third-biggest insurance group, which has yet to give the final go-ahead for a planned initial public offering, said it would use partial or early retirement and natural fluctuations to reduce staff at its Retail Germany division over the next three years.

"The reorganization of the division is to be completed by 2015 and should be fully reflected in the income statement from 2016 onwards," Talanx said in a statement after striking a deal with employee representatives.

Despite the agreement with labour reps, the planned cuts prompted some resentment among staff at the insurer.

"The company is tarting itself up for the IPO at the cost of the employees," one source close to the company's works council said.

The changes will entail bundling some operational jobs like administration and telephony, while expanding claims management and sales operations, Talanx said.

Around two-thirds of the savings will come from consolidating back office property and casualty operations to two locations from 13 currently.

"Every affected employee will be offered an economically and professionally commensurate position, although this may be at a different location," Talanx said, adding that it had ruled out forced layoffs until the end of 2015.

Talanx has about 11,000 employees in Germany, including reinsurance unit Hannover Re, in which it holds a 50.2 percent stake. Retail Germany has 5,600 staff.

Talanx employs around 18,300 worldwide.

Bankers have said the company could give the green light for a stock market listing in the coming months, although it may hesitate because of continued volatility in investor sentiment and financial markets. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)