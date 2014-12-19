BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Talanx, Germany's No.3 insurer, said on Friday it had bought a majority stake in Chile's insurance group Inversiones Magallanes.
"An agreement has already been reached with the majority shareholder on the purchase of its shareholding," the company said in a statement, adding that it would submit a public tender offer.
The purchase price for 100 percent of the company would be about 180 million euros ($221.08 million), Talanx said. (1 US dollar = 0.8142 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares