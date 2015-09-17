FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German insurer Talanx said it expected its industrial insurance segment to book more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in gross premiums from foreign business by 2019, up from 2.3 billion euros last year.

"By 2019, gross written premium generated from foreign business in industrial insurance is projected to increase by more than 5 percent on average each year," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Talanx also said its preparation for the new EU risk capital rules known as Solvency II were on track. The rules take effect on Jan. 1, 2016.

($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)