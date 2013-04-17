* Targets avg net profit growth of 10 pct in next 3-5 yrs

* Company aims for net profit above 650 mln in 2013

* Analysts see 2013 net profit at 690 mln, 9.5 pct growth

* Price pressure seen in April, June reinsurance renewals (Adds Hannover Re CEO comment on renewals, detail)

FRANKFURT, April 17 German insurer Talanx aims to increase net profit by an average 10 percent annually in coming years, relying on rising premiums, cost savings and improved underwriting to meet the goal, rather than takeovers.

"We regard this as a challenging but achievable target," Chief Executive Herbert Haas said as he unveiled the company's medium term growth plans on Wednesday for Germany's third largest insurer.

Talanx made its stock market debut in October after a decade of preparation and its shares have risen 28 percent since then.

Its net income after minorities rose 22 percent to 630 million euros ($827.2 million) in 2012. The company has said it expects that to rise to more than 650 million euros this year, growth of around 3.2 percent.

Analysts are already pencilling in better results this year than Talanx's official target, expecting the insurer to reach net income of 690 million euros, equivalent to a 9.5 percent increase over the 2012 result, Thomson Reuters data show.

Talanx's shares closed down 0.8 percent at 23.65 euros, in line with a 0.9 percent fall in Germany's MDAX index of mid-cap companies.

REINSURANCE COMPETITION HEATS UP

Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world's third-largest reinsurer Hannover Re, said it expected non-life reinsurance premiums to grow by 3-5 percent, while life and health premiums should grow at 5-7 percent over the medium term. Premiums are seen rising by about 5 percent this year.

Hannover beat those targets last year, with non-life premiums up 13 percent to 7.7 billion euros, while life and health premiums rose by 15 percent to 6 billion euros.

In his presentation to analysts, Hannover Re's Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said price competition among reinsurers had increased in the latest talks with clients to renew reinsurance contracts from April 1.

Prices for contracts with Japanese insurers ranged from flat to a decline of 5 percent, although the result had to be seen in the context of strong price rises in 2011 and 2012 following the earthquake and tsunami around Fukushima, Wallin said.

"We increased our involvement in Japanese business because in absolute terms, rates are still very attractive," he said.

INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

Turning to its insurance businesses, Talanx said it saw only slim prospects for growth in its dealings with German retail customers, after premiums rose just 2 percent to 6.8 billion euros in 2012.

With the German retail market largely saturated, Talanx aims to boost profitability by trimming operating costs and selling more insurance through cooperation partners like Daimler , Postbank and savings banks.

For growth, Talanx is looking outside Germany, forecasting average premium growth of at least 10 percent at its Retail International Division in the medium term.

Retail International saw premiums rise by 31 percent to 3.3 billion euros in 2012.

The CEO of that division, Torsten Leue, said the company was focused on consolidation after the takeover of Polish insurers Warta and TU Europa and did not need further acquisitions to hit its medium term growth target.

"We talk maybe about bolt-on (acquisitions but) nothing for the time being is visible," Leue told analysts.

Talanx also said it expected premiums at its traditional business with industrial customers to grow by 3-5 percent in the medium term, after they rose by 14 percent to 3.6 billion euros in 2012.

Group CEO Haas said Talanx's move to cut its stake in insurer Swiss Life, also announced on Wednesday, to around 5 percent from 9.3 percent previously was to bring the holding in line with Talanx's risk strategy and did not reflect any doubts about Swiss Life's business.

Talanx sold the stake in small volumes on the market in the first and second quarter and had a net capital gain of slightly more than 90 million euros on the sale, 20 million of which occurred in the first quarter, Haas said.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)