* Aims for international industry premiums of 3 bln euros

* Sees industrial lines underwriting profit in 2016

* Awaits political and legal green light on Iran (Adds CEO, executive comment, detail from investor day)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Insurer Talanx wants to boost premiums from industrial insurance products sold outside Germany by 30 percent to more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) a year by 2019.

"This will then be around two thirds of our entire industrial insurance business," Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas told analysts at an investor day conference.

Germany's third biggest insurance firm said it was setting up offices to win more business from small- and medium-sized companies in Europe, where demand is rising for crossborder insurance, and was also committed to emerging markets.

Last year, industrial insurance premiums from outside Germany came in at 2.3 billion euros, accounting for 57 percent of overall premiums for the division.

The industrial insurance division is aiming to make an underwriting profit next year by achieving improved results in property, marine and motor insurance, after posting a loss in 2014, Talanx said.

"We expect a significant improvement in earnings for Germany," CEO Haas said.

Talanx was also ready to enter the Iranian market as soon as it gets the political and legal green light, Talanx executive Edgar Puls told the analysts conference.

Like other insurers in Germany, Talanx is moving away from traditional life insurance savings products that carry a guaranteed annual minimum rate of interest, which have become unattractive given rock bottom capital market yields.

Instead, from early next year it will start selling new products that offer the potential of higher yields to customers but do not carry any guaranteed return, making it cheaper for the insurance company to run them.

The new products will help Talanx under new EU risk capital rules, known as Solvency II, which come in on Jan. 1, 2016. Talanx said its preparations for the rules were on track. ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by David Clarke)