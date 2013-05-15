FRANKFURT May 15 Talanx's 2013 earnings goal "may be on the conservative side," the insurer's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Germany's third largest insurer, which aims to achieve net profit of more than 650 million euros ($843.60 million) this year, posted a 1 percent decline in net profit to 203 million euros in the first quarter.

Analysts see the insurer reaching net profit of 695 million euros in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Let's wait for the second quarter (results), then we can be a bit more sure whether we can raise the forecast or not," Herbert Haas told a conference call with journalists. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)