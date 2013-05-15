BRIEF-Quabit Inmobiliaria completes share capital increase of 38 mln euros
* Said on Monday it completes share capital increase reaching full subscription level of 38.0 million euros ($40.3 million) for 20.6 million new shares issued
FRANKFURT May 15 Talanx's 2013 earnings goal "may be on the conservative side," the insurer's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Germany's third largest insurer, which aims to achieve net profit of more than 650 million euros ($843.60 million) this year, posted a 1 percent decline in net profit to 203 million euros in the first quarter.
Analysts see the insurer reaching net profit of 695 million euros in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Let's wait for the second quarter (results), then we can be a bit more sure whether we can raise the forecast or not," Herbert Haas told a conference call with journalists. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Said on Monday it completes share capital increase reaching full subscription level of 38.0 million euros ($40.3 million) for 20.6 million new shares issued
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
Feb 28 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission