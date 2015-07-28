BERLIN, July 28 German insurer Talanx AG lowered its net profit for the year after writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) in its German life insurance business.

Talanx now expects 2015 net income of between 600 million and 650 million euros, it said in a statement late on Tuesday, against a previous forecast for 700 million euros.

The goodwill impairment is a result of the group splitting the responsibilities at board level for the life insurance business in the second quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas)