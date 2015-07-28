BRIEF-Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $16.50 each
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BERLIN, July 28 German insurer Talanx AG lowered its net profit for the year after writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) in its German life insurance business.
Talanx now expects 2015 net income of between 600 million and 650 million euros, it said in a statement late on Tuesday, against a previous forecast for 700 million euros.
The goodwill impairment is a result of the group splitting the responsibilities at board level for the life insurance business in the second quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will get a second chance to try to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on dismantling Obamacare in a high-stakes vote on a new healthcare bill rescheduled for Friday.