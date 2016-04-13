FRANKFURT, April 13 German insurer Talanx AG said it planned to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of a restructuring of its German business.

The cuts come on top of 600 job cuts announced last year, which primarily affected its HDI Kundenservice AG unit.

The job cuts, along with organisational and IT-related measures, are to cut the cost base of Talanx's German retail operations by about 240 million euros ($273 million) by 2020, Talanx said on Wednesday. In the same period, it plans to invest around 300 million euros in modernising the division.

