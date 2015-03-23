BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment sells and buys properties as planed
* Says it completes sale of two properties in Hokkaida for 365 million yen and acquisition of Tokyo-based property at 380 million yen on March 31
HANOVER, Germany, March 23 A debt moratorium imposed by Austrian financial authorities on bond payments by Austrian 'bad bank' Heta will dent net income at German insurer Talanx by less than 10 million euros ($10.9 million), Talanx's Chief Financial Officer said on Monday.
Talanx has exposure in the high tens of millions of euros to Heta, Immo Querner told a news conference for the insurer's 2014 results.
Heta is winding down the assets of wayward lender Hypo Alpe Adria but Austrian financial regulators earlier this month suspended its debt payments, prompting writedowns at several German insurers and banks and pushing property lender DuesselHyp to seek a rescue. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Say it retired 1.2 million shares (1.57 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on March 31